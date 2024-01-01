rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231558
The Infant Savior (ca. 1460) by Andrea Mantegna.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231558

View CC0 License

