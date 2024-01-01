https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Annunciation (ca. 1434–1436) by Jan van Eyck.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231559View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 455 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1328 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1554 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1554 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.93 MBFree DownloadThe Annunciation (ca. 1434–1436) by Jan van Eyck.More