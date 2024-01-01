rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231577
Dress, c. 1937 by Isabelle De Strange.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress, c. 1937 by Isabelle De Strange.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231577

View CC0 License

Dress, c. 1937 by Isabelle De Strange.

More