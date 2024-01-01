https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeaddress and Collar (ca.1936) by Dorothy Gernon. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231579View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2777 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3250 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3250 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.83 MBFree DownloadHeaddress and Collar (ca.1936) by Dorothy Gernon. More