https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231584Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCora Livingston (c. 1833) by Charles Cromwell Ingham. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231584View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 934 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 2996 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2333 x 2996 px | 300 dpi | 11.14 MBFree DownloadCora Livingston (c. 1833) by Charles Cromwell Ingham. More