rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231590
Pa. German Pie Plate (ca. 1936) by Mina Lowry.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pa. German Pie Plate (ca. 1936) by Mina Lowry.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231590

View CC0 License

Pa. German Pie Plate (ca. 1936) by Mina Lowry.

More