https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231591
Mortar and Pestle (ca. 1936) by Theodore Pfitzer.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231591

View CC0 License

