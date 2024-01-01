rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231595
Masthead Light (ca. 1936) by Florence Huston.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Masthead Light (ca. 1936) by Florence Huston.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231595

View CC0 License

Masthead Light (ca. 1936) by Florence Huston.

More