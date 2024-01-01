https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231598Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMatch Safe (ca. 1936) by Thomas Holloway. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231598View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1047 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3053 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3446 x 3951 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3446 x 3951 px | 300 dpi | 15.9 MBFree DownloadMatch Safe (ca. 1936) by Thomas Holloway. More