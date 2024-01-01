rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231600
Bottle (1935&ndash;1942) by Paul Ward.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bottle (1935–1942) by Paul Ward.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231600

View CC0 License

Bottle (1935–1942) by Paul Ward.

More