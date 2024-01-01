https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBottle (1935–1942) by Paul Ward.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231600View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 973 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2838 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3284 x 4050 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3284 x 4050 px | 300 dpi | 15.62 MBFree DownloadBottle (1935–1942) by Paul Ward.More