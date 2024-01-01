rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231601
Grandfather Clock Dial (1936) by Geoffrey Holt.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grandfather Clock Dial (1936) by Geoffrey Holt.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231601

View CC0 License

Grandfather Clock Dial (1936) by Geoffrey Holt.

More