https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231631Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's Coat (1935–1942) by Margaret Concha. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231631View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 924 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2694 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3153 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3153 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.38 MBFree DownloadWoman's Coat (1935–1942) by Margaret Concha. More