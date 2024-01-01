rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231641
Pa. German Chair (1937) by Edward L. Loper.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pa. German Chair (1937) by Edward L. Loper.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231641

View CC0 License

Pa. German Chair (1937) by Edward L. Loper.

More