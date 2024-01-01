rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231644
Pressed Glass Bowl (ca.1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pressed Glass Bowl (ca.1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231644

View CC0 License

Pressed Glass Bowl (ca.1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling.

More