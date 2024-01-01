rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231649
Walking Costume (1935&ndash;1942) by Florence Earl.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Walking Costume (1935–1942) by Florence Earl.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231649

View CC0 License

Walking Costume (1935–1942) by Florence Earl.

More