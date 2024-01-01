https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChild's Dress (ca.1936) by Gladys C. Parker. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231651View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 883 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2575 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3014 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3014 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 13.14 MBFree DownloadChild's Dress (ca.1936) by Gladys C. Parker. More