https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231652View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1031 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3008 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3389 x 3943 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3389 x 3943 px | 300 dpi | 22.99 MBFree DownloadDress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer. More