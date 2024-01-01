rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231654
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231654

View CC0 License

Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich.

More