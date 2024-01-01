rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231655
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231655

View CC0 License

Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer.

More