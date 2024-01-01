rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231663
Silk Purse (ca.1937) by Hugh Clarke.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Silk Purse (ca.1937) by Hugh Clarke.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231663

View CC0 License

Silk Purse (ca.1937) by Hugh Clarke.

More