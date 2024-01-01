rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231664
Pa. German Plate (ca.1937) by Yolande Delasser.
Pa. German Plate (ca.1937) by Yolande Delasser.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231664

View CC0 License

