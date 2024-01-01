rawpixel
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Sara Garfinkel.
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Sara Garfinkel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231667

View CC0 License

