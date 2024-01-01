rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231681
Pewter Ladle (ca. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pewter Ladle (ca. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231681

View CC0 License

Pewter Ladle (ca. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti.

More