https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231690
Trousers (ca.1936) by Syrena Swanson.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231690

View CC0 License

