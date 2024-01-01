rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231692
J. Duane Estate (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

J. Duane Estate (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231692

View CC0 License

J. Duane Estate (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum.

More