https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIce Skate (1937) by Clarence Secor. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231711View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 967 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2819 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3299 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3299 px | 300 dpi | 16.15 MBFree DownloadIce Skate (1937) by Clarence Secor. More