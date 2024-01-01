rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231719
Leaf and Scroll (ca. 1938) by Thomas Dooley.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Leaf and Scroll (ca. 1938) by Thomas Dooley.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231719

View CC0 License

Leaf and Scroll (ca. 1938) by Thomas Dooley.

More