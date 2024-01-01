rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231727
Spur (ca.1937) by Vera Van Voris.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spur (ca.1937) by Vera Van Voris.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231727

View CC0 License

Spur (ca.1937) by Vera Van Voris.

More