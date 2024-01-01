rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231737
RIng (ca.1936) by Kurt Melzer.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

RIng (ca.1936) by Kurt Melzer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231737

View CC0 License

RIng (ca.1936) by Kurt Melzer.

More