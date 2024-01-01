rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231738
Pie Plate (ca. 1937) by Elmer Weise.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pie Plate (ca. 1937) by Elmer Weise.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231738

View CC0 License

Pie Plate (ca. 1937) by Elmer Weise.

More