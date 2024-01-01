rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231740
Dress (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231740

View CC0 License

Dress (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe.

More