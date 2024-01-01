rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231766
Knife and Fork Holder (ca.1937) by Wellington Blewett.
Knife and Fork Holder (ca.1937) by Wellington Blewett.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231766

View CC0 License

Knife and Fork Holder (ca.1937) by Wellington Blewett.

