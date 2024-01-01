rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231771
Red Glazed Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by Alfred Parys.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red Glazed Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by Alfred Parys.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231771

View CC0 License

Red Glazed Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by Alfred Parys.

More