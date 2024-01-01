rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231776
Shoes (c. 1940) by Albert Rudin and Archie Thompson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shoes (c. 1940) by Albert Rudin and Archie Thompson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231776

View CC0 License

Shoes (c. 1940) by Albert Rudin and Archie Thompson.

More