rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231778
Reception Gown (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reception Gown (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231778

View CC0 License

Reception Gown (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel.

More