https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEagle (1938) by Ethel Clarke. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231790View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 892 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2602 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3045 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3045 px | 300 dpi | 13.97 MBFree DownloadEagle (1938) by Ethel Clarke. More