https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOnyx Bracelet (ca.1937) by Tulita Westfall. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231803View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2734 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3200 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3200 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.38 MBFree DownloadOnyx Bracelet (ca.1937) by Tulita Westfall. More