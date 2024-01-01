rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231807
Field Keg (ca. 1939) by Edward L. Loper.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231807

View CC0 License

