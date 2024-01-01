rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231814
Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by John Tarantino.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by John Tarantino.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231814

View CC0 License

Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by John Tarantino.

More