https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231815Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPowder Pouch (ca.1938) by Howell Rosenbaum. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231815View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 741 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2162 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2530 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2530 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 11.72 MBFree DownloadPowder Pouch (ca.1938) by Howell Rosenbaum. More