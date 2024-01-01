rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231817
Printing Press Roller (ca.1938) by Manuel G. Runyan.
Printing Press Roller (ca.1938) by Manuel G. Runyan.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231817

View CC0 License

Printing Press Roller (ca.1938) by Manuel G. Runyan.

