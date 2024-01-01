rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231818
Eagle Emblem (ca.1938) by Eva Wilson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eagle Emblem (ca.1938) by Eva Wilson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231818

View CC0 License

Eagle Emblem (ca.1938) by Eva Wilson.

More