rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231819
Floating Compass (ca.1938) by Archie Thompson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Floating Compass (ca.1938) by Archie Thompson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231819

View CC0 License

Floating Compass (ca.1938) by Archie Thompson.

More