rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231823
Pulpit (c. 1938) by Ethel Dougan.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pulpit (c. 1938) by Ethel Dougan.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231823

View CC0 License

Pulpit (c. 1938) by Ethel Dougan.

More