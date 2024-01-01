rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231846
Bed Warming Pan (1935&ndash;1942) by Sarkis Erganian.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bed Warming Pan (1935–1942) by Sarkis Erganian.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231846

View CC0 License

Bed Warming Pan (1935–1942) by Sarkis Erganian.

More