https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231853Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGround Plan of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231853View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 779 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2273 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2660 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2660 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.63 MBFree DownloadGround Plan of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel. More