https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231861Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Strawberry Roans painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805–1892). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231861View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 726 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2117 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2419 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2419 px | 300 dpi | 16.46 MBFree DownloadThe Strawberry Roans painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805–1892). More