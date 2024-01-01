rawpixel
Carriage with Driver and Groom: Autumn painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805&ndash;1892).
Carriage with Driver and Groom: Autumn painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805–1892).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231873

View CC0 License

