rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231879
Penny Bank (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Penny Bank (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231879

View CC0 License

Penny Bank (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin.

More