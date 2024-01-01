https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBowl with Ornamented Rim (ca. 1938) by Annie B. Johnston. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231885View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 988 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2882 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3373 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3373 px | 300 dpi | 15.77 MBFree DownloadBowl with Ornamented Rim (ca. 1938) by Annie B. Johnston. More