Bowl with Ornamented Rim (ca. 1938) by Annie B. Johnston.
Bowl with Ornamented Rim (ca. 1938) by Annie B. Johnston.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231885

View CC0 License

Bowl with Ornamented Rim (ca. 1938) by Annie B. Johnston.

